August by Kate Emery General

August is the eighth month of the year and the fifth of seven months to have thirty one days. August is named after Augustus Caesar, grand nephew of Julius Caesar. August is the last full month of summer.

August flowers are poppy and gladiolus. Gladioli represent strength of character, faithfulness, moral integrity, and remembrance. Gladioli are found among Chinese New Year decorations as there many blossoms on a single branch which are good luck. Poppies are the symbol of hope and peace, they are strongly linked with Armistice Day.

The zodiac signs for August are Leo (July 23 – August 22) and Virgo (August 23 – September 22). Those born under the sign of Virgo are detail oriented, dedicated, flexible, independent, modest, organized, and practical. Virgo is an earth sign and is associated with the goddess of wheat and agriculture. Leo’s are vivacious, theatrical, passionate, loyal, and infamously dramatic. Leo is a fire sign and is represented by the lion, the king of the jungle.

August’s birthstones are peridot, spinel, and sardonyx. The peridot is formed under extreme conditions, it can be found in hardened lava. Peridot is known as the “sun gem” and “evening emerald” because of its capacity to sparkle under natural or artificial light. Peridot is synonymous with good health, peace, and harmony. People wear peridot for restful sleep. The spinel is a very soothing stone, it calms and relieves anxiety. Spinel will open your chakras because of its extensive color range, and it will promote physical vitality. In ancient times, sardonyx was used as a stone of strength and protection. It is associated with courage, happiness, and clear communication. Sardonyx is reddish brown with earth tone layers.

August 1 marks the start of Happiness Happens Month. It was created in 1999 by the Secret Society of Happy People. The goal is to spread happiness throughout the world and remind people that they should be grateful for everything they have. Celebrate Happiness Happens Month by smiling at someone, express gratitude, plant a tree, write a positive note, volunteer, and focus on the positives. Enjoy this special month by indulging in activities that make you happy and spread joy wherever you go.

August’s first full moon on Tuesday, August 1 is named Sturgeon Moon for the pre-historic fish who are readily caught in the Great Lakes during this last month of summer. This Sturgeon Moon is considered a “Super Moon,” which means that the Moon achieves fullness when closest to the earth in orbit. This moon will appear brighter in the sky. Later in the month, a second full moon, a Blue Moon will make an appearance. The term Blue Moon is commonly used when we have two full Moons in one month. This second full Moon will peak on Wednesday, August 30, the closest “Super Moon” of the year.

During the August full Moons, we are working with double light; the intensity of the hot summer sun and the peak of the Moon’s illumination. Full Moons are about completing cycles and letting go of things that no longer serve you. It is the perfect opportunity to practice self-care, take time out to be alone and cool down when feeling overwhelmed. Meditating helps with focusing on our body’s signals around eating and resting.

A great way to harness the energy of this Sturgeon Full Moon is by bathing. My bath of choice on these hot summer nights is a foot bath filled with warm water, epsom or sea salt, lavender essential oil, and a handful of rose petals. The Wellness Center of Plymouth suggests that eliminating toxins and boosting immunity are a couple of the benefits of foot baths. A nightly, twenty minute foot bath has a positive effect on sleep efficiency and duration.

August is the perfect month for stargazing. The Perseid Meteor Shower, one of the most prolific showers reaches its maximum between August 11 and 13. You can still see them after their peak, look for them during the new Moon on August 16.

It was on August 28, 1963 that Martin Luther King gave his iconic “I have a dream speech” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. An astonishing 250,000 people were there to listen to the speech that called for the end of racial discrimination and equal rights for all. Martin Luther King’s speech at the March on Washington was more than just a centerpiece of the March; it was a testament to the transformative power of one man and the magic of his words. After sixty years, it’s a speech that can still move people to tears.

August is National Sandwich Month. On August 6, 1762, the first sandwich was created. It was named after the Earl of Sandwich when he requested a meal involving two pieces of bread and a slab of meat. As the story goes, he was in the middle of a gambling game and didn’t want to interrupt it.

Sandwiches are the perfect on-the-go, hot weather food. With a plethora of tomatoes and basil in my garden this month, I’ll be celebrating with a Burrata Caprese sandwich. This sandwich uses classic ingredients; sliced tomato, olive oil, burrata, and house made pesto on freshly baked ciabatta for a mouthwatering meal.

“August slipped away into a moment in time, ‘cause it was never mine.“ —Taylor Swift