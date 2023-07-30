A Real Bay Bridge Alternative: Amalfi Coast Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar

Are you sometimes a victim of summer-time Bay Bridge traffic jams? Does your GPS system tell you delays might be over 60 minutes? How about the next time this happens you simply pull off from the maddening crowds and escape to the Amalfi Coast – the Amalfi Coast restaurant in Stevensville.

The Spy recently assigned agent 7 to test out this real Bay Bridge alternative:

A recent visit provided a very satisfying dining experience.

Stepping inside the restaurant transports you to the southern coast of Italy. The decor reflects the region’s charm, with terracotta tiles, rustic wooden tables, and walls adorned with photos of the Italian coast. The aroma of authentic Italian cooking wafts from the kitchen, promising a feast that is both comforting and exotic.

The Amalfi Coast Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar boasts an extensive wine list, curated to complement the food. Each bottle selected from the vineyards of Italy adds to the authenticity of the experience.

However, it’s not just the food and wine that makes the Amalfi Coast Restaurant special. It’s also the warm hospitality with staff who were attentive and welcoming throughout the evening.

The Amalfi Coast Italian Restaurant is well worth a visit whether you are a resident in the area or just passing through. You most certainly will experience an enjoyable journey through Italy’s culinary landscape, right here on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.