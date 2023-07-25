Mid-Shore Arts: WAF Local Color Art Show Winners

This year’s Local Color Art Show and Sale, by the Working Artist Forum with the support of Plein Air Easton Competition and Arts Festival, was held on July 20th through July 23rd. The public was invited to attend the opening ceremony and award presentation at Christ Church at Noon on July 20th. The opening was very well attended. Judging had taken place prior to the opening by Charlie Hunter, 2022 Grand Prize winner at Plein Air. Easton. Hunter’s work can be seen at https://www.hunter-studio.com.

Charlie explained how the nuances and character of a work can draw him to it and result in an award, but further stated that there were many works worthy of rewards. Charlie also commented on the quality of all the art in the show.

The Working Artist Forum congratulates the following artists who won awards: Anne Singer, first place, Barbara Kern-Bush, award of excellence, Deborah Wolfe, honorable mention, Kathleen Harvey, honorable mention, Freeman Dodsworth, honorable mention, and Deborah McFarlin, honorable mention.

The photo of the winners was taken by Ted Mueller of Ted Mueller Photography, https://www.tedmuellerphotography.com, who took wonderful photos of the event. The award winners pictured are as follows; front row Left to right Anne Reder, co-chair, Carol McClees, chairman of Local Color, Barbara Zuehlke, Anne Singer, Barbara Kern-Bush, Deborah Wolfe, Kathleen Harvey, and in the back row Left to right , Charlie Hunter, judge, Freeman Dodsworth, Deborah McFarlin.

The Working Artists Forum thanks Carol McClees for her amazing job as chairperson, and all her supporting members who volunteered in various ways to make this show a success. WAF also wishes to thank the public for attending and buying so many wonderful works of art. This show supports children in the arts by WAF donating a portion of the proceeds for the purchase of gift cards to give to local schools for art supplies.

Information on the Working Artists Forum and their upcoming events can be found at www.workingartistsforum.com.

##