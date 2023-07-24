Kent County Food Council Created

Recognizing that food insecurity continues to be a major problem, the United Way of Kent County (UWKC) has seized the opportunity to obtain a U.S Department of Agriculture grant of $10,000 to establish a local Food Council and distribute the funds to the KCMD Local Food Council Members.

The United Way of Kent County has convened the Millington/Crumpton Food Pantry, Minary’s Dream Alliance, Rock Hall 7th Day Adventist Blessing Bags Program, Community Food Pantry, Hope Community Alliance, Chestertown SDA Food Pantry, Mt Olive Food Pantry, Graves Chapel UAME Church, Land’s End Farm, the Department Social Services, Family Investment Assistance, the Health Department’s WIC Program, the SNAP Education Program and included the MD Food Bank and Chestertown Food Systems Committee and Washington College to create the Kent County, MD Local Food Council.

A Maryland Food Council Collaborative has been formed from a group of Maryland’s existing and emerging local food councils. This effort aims to ensure that resources and technical assistance are available. It already includes the Montgomery County Food Council, the Baltimore Food Policy Action Coalition, the Frederick County Food Council, the Montgomery County Food Council, the Prince George’s County Food Equity Council, the Western Maryland Food Council and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

The Kent County Council meets once a month at the different locations of the members to share resources and discuss ways to build food security in Kent County. You can follow activities and resources on their Facebook Page, Kent County MD Local Food Council. Special thanks to Harborview Farms for supplying fresh chicken to our Food Pantries.