Centreville Finally Getting the YMCA it Deserves: A Chat with Robbie Gill

The easy way for those Spy readers familiar with the YMCA of the Chesapeake’s brand new, extensive facility in Chestertown is to image a structure that was almost 40% larger serving the same purpose, and you’ll see the remarkable scale of the soon-to-be-open Y in Centreville.

That information is not only a bit shocking with respect to size but also to the fact that the Centreville site is being built with the anticipated use of 10,000 members or twice the size of the town’s current population.

Both data points indicate the kind of growth the northern part of Queen Anne’s County anticipates as more and more families see the advantages of living in the center of Centreville over the next ten years.

But for Robbie Gill, CEO of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, the Centreville project has been long in coming. With QAC as an active partner in the $22 million program, the facility will finally be a critical meeting point for Kent Island, Centerville, and the northern part of the county under one roof for older adult programming, community events, career development, and resource centers.

The facility will include an indoor walking track, a double gymnasium with six indoor ball courts, and an expanded gymnasium based on the success of a similar YMCA in Chestertown.

The Spy visited the building site a few months ago to tour the facility and talk to Robbie about the remarkable new addition.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the YMCA of the Chesapeake or membership please go here.