Crazy Days Ahead! July 27 -29

Mark your calendars for Downtown Chestertown’s annual sidewalk sale, Crazy Days! The bargain shopping begins on Thursday, July 27 and runs through Saturday, July 29, with many stores carrying the specials into Sunday. The shops will be open by 10 am and remain open on Thursday and Friday until 7pm, Saturday until 5pm. This mid-summer tradition is sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association, (DCA).

This year the DCA is reviving a popular family fun tradition – the Ping Pong Ball Drop. On Saturday, July 29 at 10 am a bucket of Ping Pong Balls will be dropped from a Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company ladder truck downtown. The balls will contain discounts and freebies at participating downtown shops. These specials will be honored just through Sunday July 30. Some lucky shoppers will win Chestertown Cash. Listen for the siren!

Great deals can be found on everything from men’s and women’s fashions, children’s clothing and toys, jewelry, home décor, crafts, kitchen items, books, artwork, art supplies, pampered pet must-haves and even musical instruments.

Eateries are posting “Crazy Days” specials, and the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County will offer hot dog lunches from 11 am to 3 pm all three days. The DCA will be selling beer and cider Friday evening and Saturday afternoon and handing out free popcorn all 3 days.

Your Downtown Chestertown independent businesses look forward to seeing you – and happy shopping!

The Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) is a non-profit, member based organization dedicated to promoting businesses and professional services in and around Chestertown through activities that encourage residents and tourists to visit and shop locally. https://www.downtownchestertown.org/