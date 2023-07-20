Adkins Arboretum Receives AAD Grant for Shade Structure

Adkins Arboretum has been awarded a Shade Structure Grant from the American Academy of Dermatology. The grant enabled construction of a permanent shade sail over the Arboretum’s multiuse Visitor’s Center patio that will protect more than 2,300 children and 30,000 visitors annually from harmful ultraviolet exposure, even during the sunniest summer months.

“The Arboretum is grateful for this critical funding from the American Academy of Dermatology,” said Executive Director Ginna Tiernan. “While the Arboretum’s woodland paths and covered pavilion provide shade, the Visitor’s Center holds particular appeal as a programming and gathering space. A shade structure in this high-traffic area benefits a significant number of students and visitors.”

Shore Industries of Preston designed and manufactured the shade sail and installed the structure in late spring, just in time to welcome nearly 300 guests and 26 musicians to Forest Music and dozens of children to the Arboretum’s Summer Nature Camps. As an Arboretum sponsor, Shore Industries also provided in-kind services that allowed the project to stay within the parameters of the grant award.

With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to diagnosis and treatment; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. Since its launch in 2000, the AAD’s Shade Structure Grant Program has awarded funding for more than 450 shade structures that provide shade for more than 3.5 million individuals each day.

Adkins Arboretum, a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County, provides exceptional experiences in nature to promote environmental stewardship. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org.