Allegro Academy Choral Festival Performance

Allegro Academy invites the public to attend its 5th Summer Sing Choir Festival performance to take place July 29 at Temple B’Nai Israel, 7199 Tristan Drive, Easton. The free performance will begin at 7pm and follow a pre-concert talk at 6:30pm.

This season’s program will feature music from Alice Parker’s Melodious Accord, a collection of early American Hymns accompanied by brass quartet and harp. The program also includes selections from Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs and The Promise of Living, both with piano accompaniment.

The Summer Sing is an intergenerational community choral festival that invites area singers to perform a major work with professional soloists and instrumentalists. Previous seasons have attracted standing-room-only audiences and singers from Annapolis to Delaware and points in between. There are no required auditions as experienced singers, both professional and amateur, gather for the sheer joy of singing and creating a glorious community celebration of choral harmony.

Thanks to generous gifts from members of our community, Talbot Arts, and Maryland State Arts Council the Summer Sing Choral Festival is offered to participants and audiences without charge. For more information about the performance, participation, or supporting this program, please contact Artistic Director Amy Morgan at 410-603-8361 or [email protected].