Sylvia Frazier Brings Soul Music to Joe Holt’s First Friday Series

On Friday, August 4th, Joe Holt, host and piano accompanist for the Mainstay’s First Friday concert series has carefully curated a program of soul music classics in collaboration with his special guest for the evening, vocalist Sylvia Frazier. Sylvia is best known for her work over the years leading the locally-based 100 Voice Choir. Their program will include selections by Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Mahalia Jackson, and other female icons of soul music. They will be joined onstage by Vaughn Bratcher on the 5-string bass and Daryl Reid on drums who will round out the program with their smooth instrumental grooves.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.