A Conversation with Plein Air Easton 2022 Grand Prize Winner Charlie Hunter

Charlie Hunter has had a remarkable run at Plein Air Easton – debuting in 2012 as “Best New Artist,” in 2022 he won the Timothy Dills Grand Prize. Charlie will stop by the gallery for a conversation about storytelling – why we paint what we paint; what moves us about a particular scene, why we feel a need to share it with others. He will also talk about the important role composition, values and edges play in his work, and why he chooses to predominately paint monochromatically from life. For serious painters, aspiring artists, and those who just enjoy viewing art, this will be a fascinating glimpse into the thought process and decision making that goes into the work of one of the most respected representationalists working today.

Charlie Hunter is a nationally recognized painter of the post-pastoral American landscape. His distinctive, low-chroma work, heavily reliant on a mastery of values, edges and composition, utilizes a variety of moderately unorthodox techniques. His work has been featured in numerous art and lifestyle publications, is in multiple collections and museums, and was the recent subject of a one-man show, SEMAPHORE, curated by fellow artist Eric Aho. In 2022 Hunter scored a trifecta of sorts, winning the Grand Prize at Plein Air Easton, First Place at Door County Plein Air, and Best Body of Work (Artists’ Choice Award) at Smoky Mountains Plein Air. With painter and designer Larry Moore, Hunter created the En Train Air painting train, and Hunter’s weekly live stream, REASONABLY FINE ART TALKS, has a fervent following.

Growing up in rural New England, the son of a small-town printer, Charlie Hunter’s work examines the pressures of modern urban and suburban culture upon small-town and agricultural community. Initially a graphic designer of tour posters for musicians such as the Jerry Garcia Band, Bob Dylan, The Clash, Eurythmics and REM, Hunter became a music manager and event producer, before turning to painting full time in the 2000’s.

Please join Charlie at The Trippe Gallery Friday July 21 at 11am. The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St. in Easton. For mroe information, please call 410-310-8727.