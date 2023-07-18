Watermen’s Appreciation Day Set for Aug. 13

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will host Watermen’s Appreciation Day on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10am-5pm on its waterfront campus.

This annual celebration of the men and women who make their living on the Chesapeake Bay and their heritage features a boat docking contest, steamed crabs by the dozen, live music, family activities, and more. Tickets are on sale now at cbmm.org/watermensday.

At Watermen’s Appreciation Day, guests can meet locals who work the water, while enjoying the day’s catch of crabs as well as beer and other regional food and beverages. There will also be a silent auction in the Small Boat Shed, in support of the Talbot Watermen Association (TWA).

This is a fundraising event organized by CBMM in partnership with TWA, with proceeds benefiting both organizations.

“Watermen’s Appreciation Day is our way of giving thanks to all the hard-working watermen and women,” TWA President Jeff Harrison said. “It is an honor to provide Maryland’s Best seafood to all the seafood lovers in Maryland and beyond. Thank you to CBMM for partnering with us these last 12 years.”

The always-spirited watermen’s rodeo is a boat docking contest along the Miles River near CBMM’s 1879 Hooper Strait Lighthouse. Bleacher seating will be provided for spectators to enjoy all the action, which begins at noon.

Also starting at noon, steamed crabs, served by TWA members, will be available for purchase, in addition to hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and more. Crabs will be sold at $35 per dozen and come with two ears of corn.

The Tolchester Beach Bandstand will showcase the music of Bird Dog and the Road Kings. The Eastern Shore favorites start playing at 11am and will provide the soundtrack for the fun throughout the afternoon.

There will be a variety of children’s activities offered throughout the day, including a junior watermen crab race, baiting contest, jigger throw, lawn games, and more. The Phillips Wharf Environmental Center will also be on site with its Fishmobile traveling aquarium.

In addition to the special festivities, guests are encouraged to explore all the exhibitions and historic structures across CBMM’s 18-acre campus, including its working Shipyard that is currently home to several projects spotlighting the construction, care, and preservation of traditional Chesapeake Bay workboats.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Admission is set at $19 for adults ages 18 to 64, $16 for seniors (65+), college students (with ID), and retired military members; $10 for active military members, and $8 for children 6 to 17, with all children 5 years of age and under admitted free.

CBMM members, along with licensed watermen and their immediate families, get discounted admission at $10 per adult and $6 per child ages 6 to 17. All food and beverages are an additional charge.

Free event parking will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service to and from CBMM running throughout the day.

For safety reasons, non-service dogs need to be kept home during CBMM festivals, including Watermen’s Appreciation Day. Carry-on alcohol from dock or land is also prohibited. Spectator boats wishing to view the competition from the water must remain outside the buoyed channel.

For more information, visit cbmm.org or call 410-745-2916.