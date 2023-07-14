MENU

July 14, 2023

Education Ed Notes

Wye River Upper School Honors Outgoing Board Chair Alexa Seip

Wye River Upper School is proud to announce and celebrate the remarkable contributions and unwavering dedication of Alexa Seip as she concludes her tenure of eight years as the esteemed Board Chair. Throughout her remarkable leadership, Mrs. Seip has played a pivotal role in shaping the school’s growth, guiding it toward new heights of excellence in education.

Under Mrs. Seip’s visionary guidance, Wye River Upper School has achieved remarkable milestones and established itself as a leading institution, providing an exceptional educational experience for students who learn differently. Throughout her tenure, she has championed the school’s mission to empower students with diverse learning profiles to reach their full potential and succeed academically, socially, and emotionally.

During her eight-year term as Board Chair, Mrs. Seip has shaped the school’s strategic vision and has played a key role in developing critical partnerships with local businesses and organizations. She has fostered a culture of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, enabling the school to adapt and evolve in an ever-changing educational landscape. Her strategic vision and commitment to excellence have paved the way for transformative initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of countless students.

Alexa Seip

Under Mrs. Seip’s leadership, the school has experienced significant financial growth and academic advancements. In concert with the other dedicated board members and staff, Mrs. Seip has positioned Wye River Upper School as a beacon of excellence and a model for other educational institutions through her intentional finance, education, and community engagement initiatives.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Mrs. Seip has inspired and guided staff and fellow board members alike. Her commitment to the mission and values of Wye River Upper School has been truly remarkable, setting the standard for others to follow.

After eight years of dedicated service, Mrs. Seip passes the torch to Nicole “Nikki” Williams. The legacy Mrs. Seip leaves behind will continue to shape the future of Wye River Upper School, serving as a testament to her outstanding leadership, dedication, and unwavering belief in the potential of every student.

Wye River Upper School extends its deepest gratitude to Alexa Seip for her phenomenal service, commitment, and passion throughout her tenure as Board Chair. Her contributions have had a profound and lasting impact on the school and the lives of its students, and her legacy will forever be cherished.

If you would like to donate to our Annual Fund to honor Mrs. Seip’s profound leadership, please do not hesitate.

About Wye River Upper School: Wye River Upper School, located in Centerville, MD, is a premier independent preparatory 8th – 12th-grade school dedicated to serving bright students who learn differently. Through individualized instruction, comprehensive support, and a nurturing community, the school empowers students with learning differences to achieve their full potential academically, socially, and emotionally. Wye River Upper School is recognized for its commitment to providing an inclusive environment fostering growth, resilience, and success.

Letters to Editor

  1. Alexa was drawn to the Mission of Wye River Upper School from her first phone call twenty years ago. She has remained committed to the school’s success ever since. First as a friend of the school, then as a Trustee, concluding with an eight year stint as Chair, Alexa generously shared her experience and deep understanding of what is required to sustain an independent school. Leading by example, her many dear friends felt her passion and joined her in support of the school and its’ mission. Alexa’s tenure included a successful capital campaign, enabling the school to purchase, renovate and reside in the Centreville National Guard Armory. Her impact on the success of a tiny but mighty non-profit is remarkable and permanent. The students and families who rewrote their own stories at WRUS are the winners. It was an adventure and a privilege to work with Alexa. I look forward to her continued friendship. I know the school will miss her.

