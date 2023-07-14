Mid-Shore Community Foundation Announces New Directors for FY24

Mid-Shore Community Foundation announced the election of five new members to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2023.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Joe Anthony, JoAnn Asparagus-Murray, Linda Friday, Kirk Helfenbein, and Otis Sampson” said Buck Duncan, Mid-Shore Community Foundation President. “We also thank Kathy Deoudes, Clem Hathaway, and Fil Morrison, who are completing their terms. We are extremely fortunate to have talented and supportive volunteers.”

Officers and directors for FY24 are Moorhead Vermilye, Chair; Alice Ryan, Vice Chair; David Nagel, Treasurer; Andy Meehan, Secretary; Joe Anthony, JoAnn Asparagus-Murray, Heather Bacher, Kevin Cashen, Bill Christopher, Stephanie Folarin, George Fox, Linda Friday, Aaron Gabrielian, Heather Guerieri, Kirk Helfenbein, Joe Holt, Ruth Ann Jones, Charles Lerner, John Lewis, Becky Loukides, Harriette Lowery, Bryan Matthews, Greg Meekins, Nancy Mugele, Peggy Rennels, Jenny Rhodes, Steve Rideout, Tolbert Rowe, Otis Sampson, Brett Summers, and Tracy Tyler.

Joe Anthony (Talbot County) – Anthony is an experienced CPA; he recently retired from Anthony, Walter & Duncan in Easton, Maryland. He is actively involved in the community, serving on the Board of Directors for the United Fund of Talbot County, serving as Treasurer for CASA of Talbot County, and serving as Chair for the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Investment Committee. Joe is a returning Director, having served 2009-2015 and 2016-2022.

JoAnn Asparagus-Murray (Talbot County) – Asparagus-Murray attended Robert R. Moton High School and graduated from William Penn High School for Girls in Philadelphia. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Lincoln University, a Master’s Degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Jurist Doctorate from Duquesne University. Early in her legal career she worked at the Legal Aide Bureau, and at the Office of the Public Defender for Caroline County, before practicing privately. She retired as the Family Law Magistrate for Caroline County, a position she held for 20 years. JoAnn is actively involved in the community; she volunteers for Talbot Interfaith Shelter, is a member of the Executive Board of the NAACP, and serves as Vice President of the Talbot County Education Foundation. In 2020, she was recognized with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Town Watch Award.

Linda Friday (Queen Anne’s County)–Friday, who has lived and worked on the Eastern Shore for almost 48 years, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from both the financial and business worlds. Linda worked in the banking industry for more than 25 years before joining the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce in 2001, where she currently serves as President. Linda is actively involved in the community; she served as a member of the Governor’s Task Force on CTE and Workforce Development and serves as President of the Chesapeake College Foundation Board. Linda lives in Denton with her husband Bob, they have two adult children, and four grandchildren. In 2022, she received the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Special Recognition Award.

Kirk Helfenbein (Kent County) – Helfenbein is President and CEO of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home. He received his Bachelor of Science in business from Towson University and his Mortuary Science Degree from the Community College of Baltimore County. Kirk serves on the Board of Directors for Compass Regional Hospice and is a member of the Rock Hall Lions Club, Chestertown Elks Lodge, Chestertown Rotary Club, Ducks Unlimited, Chester River Yacht and Country Club, and the Kent County Chamber of Commerce. Kirk is a returning Director, having served 2014-2017.

Otis Sampson (Talbot County) – Sampson, a Talbot County native and graduate of Robert R. Moton High School, attended the Radio School of Announcing and Speech in New York City and the Radio Engineering Institute of Virginia. Early in his career he worked in radio broadcasting, as well as the newspaper business. He also worked for Black & Decker and Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. Throughout his life he has served the community, including serving as a special advocate for CASA of Talbot County, as a member of the Town of Easton’s Affordable Housing Board, as President of the Talbot County NAACP, and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Neighborhood Service Center and Talbot County Commission on Aging. He currently serves as a member of the Talbot County Board of Education.

About Mid-Shore Community Foundation

Established in 1992, Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity with a mission to enhance the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. A trusted partner to both donors and nonprofit organizations, the Foundation manages 525 charitable funds and $115 million in charitable assets for the local community. Since its founding, the Foundation has received over $130 million in contributions and has awarded more than $60.2 million in grants and scholarships. For more information, visit https://www.mscf.org.