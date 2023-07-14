Field of Dreams: A Very Special Summer Wildflower Garden

You wouldn’t know it was the hottest, driest part of the summer in the abundant wildflower meadow Jonathan Shaw and his wife, Anne Habberton started at their Queenstown farm two years ago. Life springs from every bright green blade of grass. Flower stalks sway with colorful heads atop grassy leaves. Most of all, the birds and the bees are very, very happy (no! not like that!). So, grab your walking shoes, sunscreen and a good hat and join Chesapeake Forum on August 2nd for a rare field trip to this spectacular wildflower meadow (https://chesapeakeforum.org).

Ever since Shaw and his wife turned 32 acres of their working farm into native wildflowers, they have seen an ever-increasing stream of insects and birds including yellow-headed bobolinks, and indigo buntings. In late summer, countless species of butterflies come to enjoy purple cosmos, yellow goldenrods, bee balm and tufts of grass seeds that were planted with the help of Washington College’s Natural Lands Project Director, Dan Small.

Shaw is a renowned wildlife artist and instructor. Born in England, he is an expert Falconer and accomplished horseman. He has a passion for raising, breeding, and training Pasa Fino horses. He and his wife Ann Habberton Shaw are long time Queen Anne’s County residents and reside on a farm in Queenstown.

Join Chesapeake Forum for a rare Field Trip to Jonathan and Anne's Queenstown farm on August 2 from 8:30 AM – 11 AM. In person. $20. Carpool from vacant bank lot in front of Target. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org. Be sure to bring a good shade hat, sunscreen and binoculars.

