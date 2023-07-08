Rebecca Bair, CFRE, Named VP, Philanthropy for UM Memorial Hospital Foundation

Rebecca Bair, Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) has been named Vice President, Philanthropy, for UM Memorial Hospital Foundation.

UM Memorial Hospital Foundation raises funds to advance health care programs and services at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown, the Cancer Center at UM SRH and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. Bair joined the UM SRH leadership team after serving three years as Associate Vice President, Development, at Memorial Hermann Foundation in Houston, Texas, where she led a fundraising team that generated over $15 million annually, while personally raising $7 million in her first two years.

Bair also held leadership positions in fundraising for educational and health care organizations including Stony Brook University and Medical Center in Stony Brook, N.Y.; Banner Health in Phoenix, Ariz.; Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Foundation in Prescott, Ariz.; and Catholic Healthcare West- Shared Business Services, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Bair’s significant career achievements include managing a campaign that successfully raised more than $70 million for the State University of New York Stony Brook College of Arts and Sciences, raising almost $4 million in 2013 for Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and leading and managing numerous successful annual, capital and planned giving campaigns.

Bair holds multiple academic degrees including a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Maryland College Park, a Master of Science in Human Relations and Training and Development from University of Oklahoma and a Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

“We are indeed fortunate to have Rebecca Bair taking the reins of our Memorial Hospital Foundation,” said Ken Kozel, President and Chief Executive Officer, UM SRH. “In the course of her 25-year career in philanthropy, she has led fundraising teams at multiple organizations in successfully securing more than $100 million in financial support. As we look forward to the next phase in the advancement of UM Shore Regional Health, Rebecca’s considerable talent, expertise and energy will be a valuable asset.”

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.