Rock Hall’s 16th Annual Pirates and Wenches Weekend

A Town-Wide Family Event That You Won’t Forget! The Rock Hall Pirates and Wenches Weekend is Celebrating 16 Years!! On the weekend of August 11-13th, 2023, landlubbers and buccaneers, young and old, will once again set sail to Rock Hall, MD for the town’s SIXTEENTH “Best of the Bay” award-winning, Pirates and Wenches Weekend! Come by land or come by sea to the Town of Rock Hall on the Isle of Delmarva located on the Upper Chesapeake Bay for a town-wide family event that you’ll never forget! This is a great opportunity to bring your boat, anchor out or raft up with your mates. Rock Hall is less than a tank of gas from Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C, and Northern Virginia.

All weekend, the whole town will be in the pirate spirit as merchants, re-enactors, musicians, and other performers take you to the Golden Age of piracy on the high seas. Main Street will be alive with vendors, music, pirate performers, and plenty of grub and grog. Jumpstart the weekend on Friday with a Rum Tasting and Sea Shanty Sing-A-Long. Dine at one of the many award-winning restaurants, settle in, and enjoy the night’s live entertainment offered by some of the town’s local watering holes, or just relax under the stars. On Saturday afternoon, visit Rock Hall Harbor for a magnificent view of the Chesapeake Bay, and be sure to get your dinghy or small boat decorated for the Decorated Flotilla and Pirate Poker Run. Rock Hall’s public beach will be home to the annual Beach Party featuring music by Jah People and Soundproof. Pirate attire is strongly encouraged! Before the party begins, kids are encouraged to come and plunder the treasures of Graybeard on Rock Hall’s beach. The tradition of the perpetual Graybeard’s trophy continues and will be handed down to the Best Decorated Boat. Don’t forget to get your raffle tickets for a chance to win lots of local treasure! Tickets can be purchased at the Beach Party, Sea Shanty Sing Along on Friday and on Saturday on Main Street, and the Buccaneer’s Ball. The drawing for the treasure will be held on Saturday evening and you don’t have to be present to win. Proceeds go back to support local non-profits. Official Pirates and Wenches souvenir merchandise will be available for purchase during the weekend at the Sea Shanty Sing A Long, on Main Street, and the Beach Party. They’re sure to go fast, so get them while supplies last!

Some of the pirate performers offering up music and mayhem will include, Bone and String, Brigands, Circus Siren Mermaids, Pirates for Sail, Pirates of Fortunes Folly, and Skullduggery Crew. The little scallywags will find much to do all weekend with entertainment, games, treasure hunt, pirate encampment, and more! Be sure to stick around for more music and fun on Sunday on Main Street. Public parking and transportation will make getting around safe and worry-free!

For more information, visit www.rockhallpirates.com.