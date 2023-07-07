It’s Almost Time for Local Color 2023

Mark your calendar!!! This year’s dates for the popular Local Color Art Show and Sale AND Free Demonstrations are July 20 through July 23. Working Artists Forum (WAF), with the patronage and support of Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival, is pleased to sponsor this well-known annual art exhibit during Plein Air Easton. The public is invited to this free art show, opening reception and demonstrations.

The artists in this year’s show are Sandy Alanko, Jane Anderson, Leah Bell, Carol Cowie, Freeman Dodsworth, Carol Frost, Nancy Galvin, Jill Glassman, Doris Glovier, Shirley Hales, Kathleen Harvey, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Betty Huang, Roberta Ingram, Barbara Kern-Bush, Kathy Kopec, Pat Lang, Maryellyn Lynott, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Deborah McFarlin, Michael McSorley, Carol Meers, Karen Merkin, Amanda Milliner, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Betty Papson, David Pelligrini, Chris Rapa, Diane Rappisi, Jose Ramirez, Jim Rehak, Lesley Schless, Annie Singer, Georgette Toews, Walter Urbanek, Ronald Walker, Barbara Watson, Maureen Wheatley, Deborah Wolfe, Lori Yates, Barbara Zuehlke.

The juror for the show was Zufar Bikbov, second-place winner of Plein Air Easton 2022, a full-time artist and art teacher since 2017, who teaches painting in the studio and online at www.russera.com . His art can be seen at https://www.zufar.com. WAF was very pleased to have Zufar jury this year’s Local Color artists.

This year’s judge is Charlie Hunter, 2022 Grand Prize winner at Plein Air. Hunter’s work examines the pressures of modern urban and suburban culture upon small-town and agricultural communities. His work is in multiple collections and museums and can be seen at https://www.hunter-studio.com

Judging will take place prior to the opening on July 20th. The public is invited to attend the show and the opening ceremony and award presentation held at Christ Church, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton. The doors will open at Noon on July 20th with the reception.

HOURS FOR ART SHOW & SALE:

Thursday July 20, 12 – 6 pm

Friday July 21, 10 – 6 pm

Saturday July 22, 10 – 6 pm

Sunday July 23, 12 – 4 pm

There will be FREE demonstrations throughout the weekend. All demonstrations will take place at Christ Church on the 2nd floor.

The Free Painting Demonstration Schedule is:

Thursday – 7/20/23 – Charlie Hunter 1:00 – 3:00, Christ Church, PAE ‘22 Grand Prize winner

Thursday – 7/20/23 – Zufar Bikbov 3:30 – 5:30, Christ Church, Second Place PAE ’22 winner

Friday – 7/21/23 – Mick McAndrews 1:00 – 3:00, Christ Church, Third Place PAE ’22 winner

Friday – 7/21/23 – Neal Hughes 3:30 -5:30, Christ Church, Artist’s Choice PAE ’22 winner

For more information on Local Color and the Working Artists Forum, visit www.WorkingArtistsForum.com; and for PAE Information, visit www.pleinaireaston.com