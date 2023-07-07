Spy Contributor Neil King Jr. to be Profiled on CBS Sunday Morning

Former Wall Street Journal writer (and sometime Spy contributor) Neil King, Jr. will be interviewed by Martha Teichner on his recently released book “America Ramble on CBS Sunday Morning on July 9th.

King, who lives part-time in Claiborne, stepped out of his Washington, D.C., home and walked 26 days on back roads to New York City. Along the way he found America, past and present, and contemplated his own life after having survived esophageal cancer.