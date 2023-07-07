MENU

Sections

More

July 7, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Arts Arts Notes

Spy Contributor Neil King Jr. to be Profiled on CBS Sunday Morning

by Leave a Comment

Share

Former Wall Street Journal writer (and sometime Spy contributor) Neil King, Jr. will be interviewed by Martha Teichner on his recently released book “America Ramble on CBS Sunday Morning on July 9th.

King, who lives part-time in Claiborne, stepped out of his Washington, D.C., home and walked 26 days on back roads to New York City. Along the way he found America, past and present, and contemplated his own life after having survived esophageal cancer.

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *