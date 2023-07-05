Senior Nation: Water, Water Everywhere for Drinking, Playing And Exercising by Susan Covey

Water regulates body temperature and helps carry nutrients and oxygen to cells. It flushes bacteria from our bladder, aids in digestion, prevents constipation, normalizes blood pressure, protects, and cushions vital organs and joints and helps convert food into energy.

Drinking water at certain times of the day maximizes its effectiveness on the body in the following ways:

*2 glasses after waking up helps activate internal organs.

*1 glass 30 minutes before a meal helps digestion.

*1 glass before going to bed, helps avoid strokes and heart attacks.

As for the recommended daily dose, WebMD suggests 13 cups for men and 9 cups for women. However, for more accuracy, you must take into consideration your age, body size and activity level.

FACTS ABOUT YOUR BODY IN WATER:

*In the water, a person only weighs 10% of their land body weight. Thus, water exercise puts much less stress on joints.

*In the water, the heart will beat 15 beats slower than on land due to the pressure from the water surrounding your body.

*Water exercise burns 77% fat calories while land exercise burns only 43%

*30 minutes of “water walking” burns as many calories as 2 hours of land walking!

Other than water walking or swimming laps, there are so many other ways to work out in the water. Using noodles, barbells and/or a flotation belt you can enjoy a cardio routine or perform strength and flexibility, even core exercises in the deeper water.

And, how lucky are those of us who live near Chesapeake Bay, specifically Talbot County? We are surrounded by more than 600 miles of shoreline, the most of any county in the United States. Our long history has always been linked to the water and it remains our biggest draw! Whether you prefer kayaking, paddleboarding or sailing, take advantage of our waterways this summer.

So, get on out there… in your pool or on any of the rivers and bays around us and enjoy WATER!

Happy Summer,