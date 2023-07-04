Haven Ministries Appoints Ed Wilson to Board of Directors

Ed Wilson of Chester has recently been appointed to the Board of Directors of Haven Ministries and will serve as the organization’s treasurer replacing Dottie Wilson who has served as treasurer of the Board for almost 6 years.

Wilson, a retired financial executive, has over 35 years of extensive accounting, finance, and banking experience. Most recently, he worked as part-time Executive Director of Finance for Lighthouse Church, a “Mega Church” in Glen Burnie Maryland. Before that, he was Senior Vice President of the Shelter Group/Brightview Senior Living, a property management and senior housing company. He completed a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a Certificate in Accounting from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Peter Grim, Executive Director of Haven Ministries, comments, “I’d like to thank Dottie Wilson for her years of dedication to the Haven Ministries Board of Directors serving as our Treasurer. She has been instrumental in the growth of this excellent organization serving under-resourced individuals in Queen Anne’s County. I am pleased to announce that Ed Wilson has joined the board and has been elected as our new corporate Treasurer. Ed brings with him a wealth of experience and has a firm grasp of the financial aspects of non-profit organizations such as Haven Ministries.”

Ed Wilson moved to the Eastern Shore a year ago and was introduced after his wife began volunteering at Haven Ministries Food Pantry. When he learned more about the organization, it reminded him of the position that Lighthouse Church was in 10 years ago – poised for major growth.

“Haven Ministries has a real vision for the future. They need someone with a background in accounting and high-end finance to help them continue to reach their goals,” he adds.

“Having been founded over 20 years ago, Haven Ministries has experienced significant growth due to increased need in recent years and our financial systems need to keep in pace with such growth. Ed will be working with me to enhance our systems to best meet the needs of those we serve. I am excited to work with Ed to bring Haven Ministries to the next level of service to help our neighbors in need in Queen Anne’s County,” Grim states.

In reflecting on his retirement years, Wilson comments, “I think as a retired person, now is the time to give back. This volunteer work is fun and I’m doing something meaningful and helping people. It gives me purpose. Everybody has different gifts. I happen to love numbers. Peter has got a vision and I would like to help them to get the organizational structure in place to get to the next level.”

For further information about supporting Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center, and Food Pantry in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Store in Chester, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville.