Barbara Parker Performs on The Mainstay’s Outdoor Stage

On Friday, July 21, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland welcomes one of its favorite local performers to its outdoor stage (weather permitting). Singer songwriter Barbara Parker, originally from Seattle and now a long-time resident of Kent County, has written songs, sung, and accompanied herself on guitar since she was a young girl. But for a number of years, she stepped back from music, deferring to her career in the advertising industry. An invitation to perform at a local Open Mic night about 10 years ago jumpstarted her return to performing. Since then, she has appeared solo and with musical backup at some of the Mid-Atlantic’s best-loved stages and listening rooms.

Parker’s original music comes from an understanding of her own and other’s emotions, and wistfulness for what lies beyond the horizon. Her stage presence summons memories of the grand folk dames of classic coffeehouses, and the giant female stars of old-time country such as Patsy Cline. But she is equally capable of assigning her signature voice to the iconic tunes of her favorite performers, including John Hyatt, Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon, and James Taylor. She will be accompanied on the program by Joe Holt on piano, Stu Gray on guitar, Sam Moore on percussion, and Elbert Hicks on bass guitar.

In addition to her music, she is also a highly regarded painter. Her work, typically embodying bold colors and patterns from the landscape of Chesapeake country, can be viewed in a number of local businesses frequently visited by the public.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.