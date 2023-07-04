MENU

July 5, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Arts Arts Notes

New Art Exhibit Showcases Regional African American Artists “Inner Interpretations”

by Leave a Comment

Heron Point of Chestertown, an Acts Retirement-Life Community in Chestertown, Maryland, is hosting an exciting art exhibition featuring regional African American artists. The exhibit “Inner Interpretations” will be on display at the retirement community from July 1 – August 31.

Meet the artists on Sunday, July 9 from 1-3 p.m. at Heron Point of Chestertown in a reception at 501 E. Campus Ave. Chestertown, MD 21620.  Works on display include various media such as oils, watercolors, prints and mixed media. The display is sponsored by the community’s Art Interest Group and Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

