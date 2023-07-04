On First Friday, July 7th, and throughout the month of July, The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown will feature paintings in oil by Nancy R. Thomas in her new show, “Painting in the Moment.” Painting from life requires moment by moment decision making as the light is constantly changing. The artist has to commit at some point to the pattern of the shadows and what is important enough to include or be edited out. These decisions must be made in the heat of the moment, according to Thomas. It is the immediacy of plein air painting that she thoroughly enjoys! The show includes new work from recent Plein Air Festivals as well as studio paintings from life.

Nancy came to the Eastern Shore in 1994 from Alexandria, Virginia, where she pursued dual careers of dancing and painting for over two decades. Her painting classes were taken at The Torpedo Factory, The Corcoran School of Art, A Project Study Tour of Italy and Northern Virginia Community College, where she earned an Associate’s Degree in Fine Art in 1990. Thomas is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and a member of Oil Painters of America and The Working Artists Forum. She has been a Partner in The Artists’ Gallery since 2010.

Thomas juried into the Working Artists’ Forum in 1996 where she held the position of President for three years (2006-2009.) Nancy has co-chaired and juried into the Local Color Show, held each year in conjunction with Plein Air Easton, for 17 years. She juried into Plein Air Easton in 2018. One of her exhibition pieces was purchased by The Avalon Foundation for a permanent collection featuring agricultural scenes on the Eastern Shore.

Thomas finds the light of the Eastern Shore to be captivating and enjoys capturing the waterways, dramatic skies, the farm fields and farmhouses on canvas. She paints with The Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay and is one of 28 artists juried into Paint Ellicott City 2023.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, July 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery and Nancy’s new show, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425. For more information on the artist, Nancy’s website may be seen at www.nancyrthomas.com.