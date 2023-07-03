Adkins Mystery Monday: What Prolific Native Wildflower is Blooming in our Meadows?

Happy Mystery Monday! What prolific native wildflower is blooming in our meadows?

Last week, we asked you about skullcap (Scutellaria spp.)! There are three recorded species in Caroline County, though the species pictured here is more often found in Maryland’s Piedmont region. We believe this skullcap is downy skullcap (Scutellaria incana) due to its leaf size and shape, plant height, and fuzziness (or pubescence) of the plant. For anyone looking to practice keying out plant species, the Scutellaria provide a great deep dive into plant parts and characteristics. Scutellaria is part of the mint family, so you’ll notice the characteristic square stem and spreading habit. The name Scutellaria comes from the latin Scutella, which means small dish and refers to the remaining calyx after the flower falls off. Skullcap is primarily pollinated by bumblebees, but provides ample nectar to a variety of insects.

