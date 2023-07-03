July by Kate Emory General

July is the fourth month of the year to have a length of 31 days. July was named by the Roman Senate in honor of Roman General Julius Caesar’s birth month.

July 3 is the full Moon, called the Buck Moon because the antlers of the male deer (buck) are fully grown in July. Full moon names come from Native American, Colonial American, and European sources. Other names for July’s full Moon are, Berry Moon, Ripe Corn Moon, and Raspberry Moon. July’s full Moon is a supermoon, it will appear bigger and brighter than average.

A vivacious, red ruby is the birthstone for July, rubies symbolize passion and protection. The blood red color of the ruby is believed to increase energy and vigor. Ruby is said to stimulate the heart chakra and bring spiritual wisdom while shielding against psychic attacks.

According to Good Housekeeping magazine, people born in the month of July are very optimistic and healthy. According to the zodiac, those that are born in July are either Cancer or Leo. Cancer babies are known for being caring, protective, and empathetic. Leo babies are known for being confident, courageous, and optimistic.

The Larkspur and Water Lily are July’s flowers. The Larkspur grows tall with striking blue, purple, or white blossoms. Larkspur is symbolic of a beautiful spirit, it is associated with lightheartedness and youth. The delicate Water Lily symbolizes purity and is easily recognized floating in ponds.

The Native American Zodiac describes the nature of a person’s personality based on the date they were born. Unlike the Western Zodiac, the Native American Zodiac believes that we are all connected to the stars, the universe, and nature as a whole. Animal birth totems provide people a deeper understanding of the animal that represents who they are. The Woodpecker is the spirit animal that connects to those that are born in July. Known for their sense of community and nurturing instinct, people with the Woodpecker birth totem are empathetic and good at listening to others.

Food appears to be a theme during the month of July, we celebrate National French Fry Day, National Mac and Cheese Day, National Ice Cream Day, National Junk Food Day, National Crème Brûlée Day, National Milk Chocolate Day, and National Chicken Wings Day, to name a few. July honors workaholics and the bikini on July 5. July 6 is International Kissing Day and July 7 is Global Forgiveness Day. Get out and jump around on July 20 for World Jump Day and relax on July 22, National Hammock Day.

My husband, Matt and I spent our honeymoon in the Bay Area in July, twenty nine years ago. Matt is a California native and I lived there for four wonderful years. We spent our honeymoon eating fish at Fishermen’s Wharf, and drinking wine at several vineyards. We ate garlic in Gilroy and artichokes in Castroville. We had the most delicious burritos that I’ve ever eaten in Palo Alto. We ate lunch overlooking Monterey Bay while watching the seals and otters frolic and play. We ate pies from Marie Callender’s and had our fill of See’s Candies. It was the perfect, romantic getaway.

“If I had my way, I’d remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead .” -Roald Dahl

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner that was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband , Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.