July 1, 2023

Senior Nation Senior Notes

Londonderry Resident Margaret Bryan, Celebrates 100th Birthday

On Thursday, May 11th, Margaret Bryan celebrated her 100th birthday with her fellow Londonderry residents. They enjoyed a menu that included her favorite dishes, named for places and events important to her. Continuing the celebration on Friday, May 12th, Bryan’s friends, family and the Londonderry team enjoyed a birthday party in the clubhouse, which was decorated in rose gold, and her favorite drink, a blushing mimosa, was served. Pictured is Bryan sitting in her birthday chair with 23 balloons attached to represent the year she was born, 1923.

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is an intimate residential cooperative community for adults ages 62+, offering a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.

