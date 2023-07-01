Benedictine School Receives NCASES Accreditation

The Benedictine School is one of only 22 nationwide to earn accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES) for its school program. This is the second time Benedictine has earned this accreditation; the first was in 2017. The accreditation process is based on a study of compliance to fifty standards covering process, procedures, and practices critical to the functioning of a special education setting. It also includes a comprehensive site-review performed by a team of special education experts.

“Benedictine’s dedicated staff work compassionately 24 hours a day with our students. I continue to be honored to be among such an impressive group and program,” commented Benedictine Education Director Julie Hickey. “And this accreditation is a testament to their efforts as well as that of our volunteer Board of Directors and leadership team.”

The accreditation is an intensive process that reviews standards in the following categories: organization and administration, finance, planning and evaluation, personnel records, facilities, confidentiality, student records, instructional process, individualized education program (IEP), curriculum, classroom management, behavioral affective practices and medication administration. To see the complete list, please go to https://www.napsec.org/ncases-accreditation

For more information about the Benedictine school program, please contact the admissions coordinator at [email protected].

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider supporting close to 200 children and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism. Benedictine’s mission is to help the individuals they support achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with 350 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.