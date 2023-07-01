Authors & Oysters: Jospeh Koper

The Bookplate is continuing their Authors & Oysters event series at The Retriever Bar on Wednesday, July 5th at 6pm. All are invited to The Retriever to welcome author Joseph Koper as he discusses his book, The Isaiah Fountain Case.

Koper’s book is the first modern detailed account of the mostly-forgotten story that outraged Talbot County, Maryland a century ago. The Isaiah Fountain Case tells the story of a sensational rape case that convulsed Talbot County and made national headlines early in the 20th century. The story of Isaiah Fountain is told through court documents and hundreds of contemporaneous newspaper articles. Koper’s book documents dubious investigative and judicial actions and raises questions about Isaiah Fountain’s guilt and the Jim Crow legal system that convicted him.

“This rigorous account clearly shows that Isaiah Fountain suffered a fate he didn’t deserve.” -Kirkus Reviews

“The story of Isaiah Fountain is a must read, particularly for anyone seeking to learn more about America’s difficult past. This century-old story was new to me and I am grateful to Joe Koper for this magnificent book.” – Paul Brandus, Dow Jones/MarketWatch and USA Today columnist and White House correspondent, West Wing Reports

“A well-researched tragic story.” – John R. Wennersten, historian and professor emeritus of environmental history, University of Maryland-Eastern Shore

Joe Koper is a “come-here” to Talbot County, Maryland, where he retired with his wife, Jackie, following service in the U.S. Army and a career spent largely in human resources management.

A graduate of Gannon College and George Washington University, Koper has become fascinated with the long and rich history of the county and the Eastern Shore. The Isaiah Fountain Case is his first book.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected] This event is free and open to the public and reservations are not required. The next Authors & Oysters event is scheduled for 7/19 with author Gerald Sweeney. All events are held in the back room of The Retriever, located at 337 ½ High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.