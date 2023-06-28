Schumann Foundation Honored at ShoreRivers Solstice Celebration

ShoreRivers was proud to present its 2023 Award for Environmental Stewardship to the Robert F. Schumann Foundation as part of the organization’s annual Solstice Celebration on Saturday, June 24, at Wilmer Park in Chestertown.

This award recognizes an individual or entity in the Chesapeake Bay watershed for their transformational accomplishments as a steward of the environment, and the foundation was selected in recognition of its legacy of generosity to ShoreRivers.

The Robert F. Schumann Foundation was established by Mr. Robert Schumann out of his belief that the environment is essential to sustain the future of the planet, that education is essential to solve many quality-of-life issues for society, and that arts and cultural programs offer society hope and the ability to dream. The Schumann Foundation has been a central funder of environmental imperatives at ShoreRivers since 2017.

At the event, remarks on the foundation’s incredible community contributions were provided by Darran White Tilghman, Director of Community Engagement at ShoreRivers; Rosemary Ramsey Granillo, a member of the ShoreRivers Board of Directors; and Terwana Brown, Program Manager for Kent Attainable Housing.

“(The Robert F. Schumann Foundation) has helped leverage over $1.6 million in funding for community restoration projects through ShoreRivers. The landscapes of our communities are transforming because of this work,” said Ramsey Granillo. “I’m especially honored to present this award on behalf of the Board of ShoreRivers because the Schumann family means so much to me and my family. Ford and my mom, Marcy, were founding members of the Chester River Association, so in a real way they are why we’re all here tonight.”

Accepting on behalf of the foundation created by his father, Ford Schumann was presented with a hand-crafted, locally sourced bird box. The box served to recognize the foundation’s support of native planting projects, which provide habitat and food for threatened species like birds and pollinators. Planting native species is the single most important thing individuals and communities can do for local water quality and habitat value. Native plants are defined as the species that naturally occur in a region, which have co-evolved with other plant and animal species to form the local ecosystem.

In addition to the award presentation, the Solstice Celebration included gourmet fare provided by Hambleton House Catering & Events, live music from Philip Dutton and the Alligators, and a rousing live auction led by Chester Riverkeeper Annie Richards. The crowd of more than 350 supporters helped raise more than $132,000in support of ShoreRivers’ work for clean rivers. To learn more, visit shorerivers.org.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org