Benedictine is Beneficiary of Godfrey’s Farm 5K Run/Walk

Godfrey’s Farm held its 3rd annual Blueberry Boogie 5K Run/Walk with 215 participants walking or running in the race. This year’s event raised $17,000, which included a matching grant from Denise Kaczmarczyk and John Johnson, to support Benedictine’s programs that provide crucial services for moderate to severe developmentally disabled children and adults.

“With another great race behind us, I find myself so grateful for the relationship we have created with Benedictine,” stated Lisa Godfrey. “The energy, the excitement, the community, the positive impact we see from this day, makes it an easy decision to support their great work.”

Runners, walkers and guests enjoyed the sounds of Red Sammy, a Baltimore based band, and Godfrey’s homemade apple cider donuts and blueberry scones at the finish line. Awards were presented to the participants by Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director.

Sponsors of the event included Godfrey’s Farms, Richard Brusca Nursery, Harbor Sales, Willard, Cross Street Market, Keany Produce & Gourmet, Tammy’s Cool Things, Graul’s Market, Willey Farms, Langenfelder Pork, Zen Denton Yoga and Wellness, Peoples Bank, Bearing Construction, Inc., and Everbloom Ockels Acres. Fresh fruit at the finish line was donated by Teddy Bear Fresh.

For more information about Godfrey’s Farm, please visit www.godfreysfarm.com.

For more information on Benedictine and how you can support their mission, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer at 410 634 2292 or [email protected].

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider supporting close to 200 children and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism. Benedictine’s mission is to help the individuals they support achieve their greatest potential and highest level of independence.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful Day and job training services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with 350 employees. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.