Kent Chamber to Host Lunch & Learn Seminar

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch & Learn Seminar focused on Estate Planning, starting at 11:30 am on Wednesday, June 28th. The Seminar will be held at the Dixon Training Center located at 101 Warner Drive in Chestertown, MD and will offer networking opportunities, free lunch, and an informative seminar on this important topic. Lunch is generously provided by Envision Wealth Planning, LLC and Mid-Shore Community Foundation and offers three options from Happy Chicken Bakery.

The Estate Planning Seminar will feature Kathleen Hurd, attorney with Rasin, Wootton & Hurd, who will review the essentials of estate planning from wills and trust to the probate process. Buck Duncan, President of Mid-Shore Community Foundation will discuss tools for giving today as well as building an enduring legacy. To register to attend this event, click here.

“We are thrilled to bring this Lunch & Learn opportunity to Kent County this month,” says Sarah King, Kent County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “Estate Planning is an important topic to our Non-Profit Members, as well as business leaders in our community, and is the first in a series of seminars and conferences that the Chamber will offer its members.”

As a leading advocate for business, the Kent County Chamber of Commerce offers numerous opportunities to get involved. To provide the greatest value to the membership, and to facilitate increased outreach in the business community, the Kent County Chamber of Commerce has two special interest committees open to our members – Voice of Business (VoB) Committee and Business Development Events Committee. This seminar and future conferences fall under the blanket of the VoB Committee and the Chamber welcomes community input on subject areas that are important to their businesses. Submit your ideas by sending an email to [email protected]

About the Kent County Chamber of Commerce

With more than 300 member businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, the Chamber is Kent County’s premier business-to-business facilitator. Through our many unique programs, events, and advocacy, we provide a platform for leaders from the private, public, and non-profit sectors to engage with each other to grow their respective organizations for the ultimate benefit of Kent County and its residents.