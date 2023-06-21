Harry Potter at The Bookplate This Friday

All are welcome this Friday, June 23rd from 5:30-7:30pm to participate in the worldwide Harry Potter Book Night to be celebrated here in Kent County. This free event is supported by Bloomsbury Publishing and will be held at Bookplate, 112 S. Cross St., Chestertown, MD 21620.

Young wizards, witches and Muggles can be sorted into their houses, participate in a Mandrake potting class with Professor Sprout, pose for fan-created photo opportunities, and participate in a store-wide scavenger hunt for a chance to win a Harry Potter gift basket. Come in costume to take an extra 20% off all book sales that night, and don’t forget your wand!

Craving some Butterbeer or Chocolate Frogs while you shop? Miriam Hassanali Satchell is transforming The Spicerie into a magical snack booth with a fun variety of sweet and savory treats. Located at the entrance to The Bookplate for the duration of the event.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected] This event is organized by a volunteer committee of loyal Potter fans to celebrate the spirit of Harry Potter. To learn more about the global phenomenon of Harry Potter Book Night, visit www.bloomsbury.com/uk/discover/harry-potter/

**The Bookplate also wants to extend an invitation to our LGBT+ community, many of whom may have felt a loss of connection to the stories as a result of J.K. Rowling’s hurtful comments about transgender men and women. The staff at the shop and the community of volunteers acknowledge that these were harmful and inappropriate comments that in no way reflect the atmosphere of inclusion that is fostered at The Bookplate. All are welcome.