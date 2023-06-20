The Essential Need to Brand Upper Shore Aging with Bill Shrieves and Andy Hollis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Perhaps one of the most endearing qualities about Upper Shore Aging over the years has been its modesty about its work serving the senior community in Caroline, Kent and Talbot Counties. Unassuming and devoted to the region’s aging population for close to a half a century, the nonprofit organization has improved tens of thousands of elders with the basic necessities of life; as simple as food and as life affirming as the social contact senior citizens benefit from at Upper Shore’s five centers.

But perhaps the most disconcerting thing about Upper Shore Aging is that many if not most of the Mid-Shore doesn’t have a clue what it does. Even with some 15 programs and housing programs going full speed, all of whom earn the daily praise of participants and partner organizations, Upper Shore Aging remains an unrecognized hero.

That’s a big problem for Upper Shore Aging board president Bill Shrieves and recently appointed executive director Andy Hollis. Upper Shore’s low profile has made it all the more difficult to raise both operational and capital funding as the Mid-Shore shows a ever growing senior age community.

The Spy sat down with Shrivers and Hollis to learn more about this unique challenge and the organization’s plans for a branding campaign to address it head on in the years ahead.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Upper Shore Aging please go here.