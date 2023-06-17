U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Recognizes Volunteers at Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recently recognized volunteers of Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) for their service to the refuge during 2022. Volunteers at Eastern Neck NWR do everything from maintaining the butterfly garden, staffing the Visitor Contact Station, and maintaining trails, facilities, and equipment, to leading bird walks, monitoring nest boxes, and surveying waterfowl. During 2022, 55 volunteers contributed 2,820 hours of their time to the refuge!

Special recognition was given to volunteers reaching key milestones in the number of hours they have contributed to the refuge. Award pins and certificates were presented to the following volunteers: Karen Biddle, Bill Burton, Cece Trainor, and Donna Wadsley (50 hours); Mary Lou Troy and Marilyn Wilwol (100 hours); John Wilwol (500 hours); and Jerry Lawrey and Stan Rempuszewski (750 hours). Each volunteer received a special recognition gift for their volunteer efforts.

Volunteers at Eastern Neck NWR play a critical role in helping the refuge fulfill its mission. If you would like to learn more about volunteering at Eastern Neck NWR, please call 410-221-8157.

Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, is a 2,285-acre island which supports a wide variety of habitats including brackish marsh, natural ponds, upland forest, and grasslands for a diversity of wildlife. The refuge holds the designation of Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Eastern-Neckor @EasternNeckNWR.

