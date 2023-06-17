Perfect Storm Productions to Perform FREE ADMISSION Shakespeare in July

From the production team that brought “Stage Fright” to the Avalon Stage, Perfect Storm Productions is bringing a new interpretation of a Shakespeare classic “Midsummer Night’s Dream” to Talbot County this summer.The summary for the show reads, “Deep in a magical forest, a feuding King and Queen cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors, resulting in tempestuous love triangles, supernatural mischief and moonlight revels.”
“Our goal for this performance is to have audiences laughing out loud through the entire show, and make Shakespeare feel a little more accessible by keeping the show short and adding in some whimsical quirks only our creative team can execute,” said Director Cecile Storm. The play will be performed “en plein air” and will be staged in four unique locations over the opening weekend of the Plein Air Easton festival. “Not only do we want audiences to enjoy, but we also want visiting artists to have the chance to paint the performances, cast, and crew as they set up their stage and perform.”
The cast invites individuals of all ages to come out and enjoy the show. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair. In addition to the performance, there will be activities, local vendors, and even a pie eating contest.
PERFORMANCE DATES
Friday July 14th, 2023
Location: Easton Kick Off Party, Harrison Street Easton
Show time: 8pm
Saturday July 15th, 2023
Location: The Old Mill, Lyon’s Rum, St. Michaels
Show time: 8pm
Sunday July 16th, 2023
Location: The Wildset Hotel, Talbot Street. St. Michaels
Show time: 11am
Sunday July 16th, 2023
Location: Oxford Community Center, Oxford
Show time: 7pm
