Silver Linings Jewelry Launches New Business on High Street

The yearly tradition of Talbot County graduating seniors being gifted a pearl necklace now includes graduating Kent students and the woman behind the custom has just opened a new store on High Street: Silver Linings.

Aida Leisure, owner of Silver Linings and DBS Fine Jewelers in St. Michaels and Easton, says that for years she has thought of Chestertown as a perfect community for another Silver Linings shop and an additional way to continue her pearl necklace initiative now in its twelfth year.

Leisure continues the yearly tradition as a way to give back to communities, both that support her and support its graduating youth.

“As a woman in business, I felt it was important to recognize young women high school graduates knowing that they’re going to have a lot of challenges ahead of them. I wanted to show support and encourage them as a way of saying things are going to be ok,” she says.

Leisure sees pearls as the perfect symbol to remind young women of resilience and beauty Silver Linings “Pearls of Promise” have been given to more than 1700 graduating seniors over the years, including Kent County, Christian Academy, and Kent Island seniors this year.

“So, the thought is that these pearls, when you wear them, is to think of the people who have supported you in your life, family, teachers, and friends.”

The brightly lit store on High Street showcases a wide array of nautical and Chesapeake Bay themed jewelry, designer collections, and one-of-a-kind pieces in stores or online

Located at 200 High Street, across from Evergrain Bread Store, Silver Linings Sterling Silver and Gemstone Jewelry is now open and offers many of the nautically themed jewelry that has become part of its identity.

For more about Silver Linings, see their website here or go to their Facebook page here.