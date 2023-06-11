Deus Ex Machina by Stan Salett

Our Lord of Christ Computer

xAnswers all to those who ask

And offers Priests to teach and tutor,

xOthers who need more time in task.

xxBy inputting their deepest dreams,

The supplicants leave little to speculation.

xxThis machine outputs in digital stream,

xnxA flowing language of basic revelation.

-December 2013

Stan Salett has been a policy adviser to the Kennedy, Carter, and Clinton administrations and is the author of The Edge of Politics: Stories from the Civil Rights Movement, the War on Poverty, and the Challenges of School Reform and Beyond the Scene He now lives in Kent County, Maryland and has been an advisor to the Spy Newspapers since 2010.