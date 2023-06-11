Summer Food Service Meals Program, Open Site

Kent County Public Schools is offering free summer meals for all children under 18 years of age.

As part of KCPS’ efforts to ensure that children have access to healthy food during the summer months, meals will be available at no charge for children. No application is required.

The meal distribution site will be located at H.H. Garnet Elementary School, 320 Calvert St., Chestertown.

Meals will be distributed at the front doors of the building.

Breakfast and lunch will be available Monday to Thursday starting Tuesday, June 20 and running through Thursday, Aug. 10.

Breakfast can be picked up on those days between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Lunch will be available for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Contact Food Service Support Supervisor Angie Knoll at aknoll@kent.k12.md.us with any questions.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Notification to the Community

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form. The form can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation.

The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

1. mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

or

2. fax:

833-256-1665 or 202-690-7442

or

3. email:

Program.Intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.