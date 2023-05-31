Maryland Swim for Life Returns June 3

Previously held each September, this year’s Maryland Swim for Life on the Chester River has been scheduled for Saturday, June 3.

Hosted by the District of Columbia Aquatics Club and sanctioned by U.S. Masters Swimming, the Maryland Swim for Life is an open water event and community fundraiser held annually at Rolph’s Wharf on the Chester River in Chestertown. Check-in will begin at 7am, followed by safety briefings and swim starts at 8:15 and 9am. A picnic celebration and awards ceremony will be held at noon. Register at shorerivers.org/events for 2.5K, 5K, and 7.5K swims, plus 1.2-mile and 2.4-mile Triathlon challenge swims. DC Aquatics appreciates its sponsors TYR, DC Department of Parks and Recreation, and Columbia Property Management.

Proceeds from Maryland Swim for Life support four local nonprofits whose mission statements include environmental, medical, health, wellness, and fitness advocacy. ShoreRivers is honored to be a beneficiary again this year. The Chester Riverkeeper is pleased to provide on-the-water safety support as well as water quality and bacteria testing results.ShoreRivers’ swim caps are available for $10, which provide direct support to the Swimmable ShoreRivers’ bacteria monitoring program.

Visit ShoreRivers.org/events for information and to register. Volunteer kayakers to serve as safety support are also needed for the event, please email cocaptain@swimdcac.org if you’re interested and available.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education

shorerivers.org