All Together Now! Summer Reading for Babies Through Adults at KCPL

Kent County Public Library invites the whole community to join the 2023 All Together Now summer reading experience!

A Reading Challenge for Every Age

With a reading challenge for all ages – babies, kids, teens, and adults – as well as weekly programs and plenty of opportunities to win prizes, create connections, and celebrate reading, you don’t want to miss this experience!

When you join a reading challenge, you choose what you read. Books, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks, graphic novels — as long as it has words, it counts! The more reading minutes you log, the more chances you have to win prizes, including the top reader prize for each age category.

Community Reading Goal

All of your reading minutes also count towards KCPL’s collaborative reading goal! In 2022, KCPL’s summer reading goal was 750,000 minutes and the response was fantastic – hundreds of readers of all ages participated and they logged 752,682 minutes!

This year we’re going bigger and have set the collective, collaborative goal that KPCL’s summer reading community will read and log 850,000 minutes. It’s a big, ambitious number and you can help us reach it by registering and logging your reading minutes this summer!

Early Registration

Starting June 1, register early at kentcountylibrary.beanstack.org and you will be entered into a raffle drawing for a Chromebook. Online early registration runs June 1-20. In-person general registration begins on June 21 at all KCPL locations.

All Together Now Summer Reading Kickoff: Animal Adventures

Kick off your summer reading adventure by visiting with friends from the animal kingdom! Wildlife Adventure’s rabbits, reptiles, and other creatures visit on June 21 & 24. Reptile Wonders’ snakes, lizards, tortoises, and turtles join us on June 23. Swag bags of summer goodies, including a free All Together Now t-shirt, will be available for all registered summer readers while supplies last.

Rock Hall Civic Center

Wednesday, June 21 • 11am • all ages

North County Branch

Friday, June 23 • 2pm • all ages

Chestertown Branch

Saturday, June 24 • 11am • all ages

More Information

For more details about KCPL’s 2023 All Together Now summer reading experience and to preview the entire summer calendar, visit kentcountylibrary.org Questions are welcome at 410.778.3636 or any KCPL location.