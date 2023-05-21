Blackwater NWR to Hold Annual Youth Fishing Fun Day on June 3

In partnership with the Friends of Blackwater and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge will hold their annual Youth Fishing Fun Day on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. This family-friendly event will be held at “Hog Range” Pond behind the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, located off Route 335. Young people 15 years old and under can pre-register for the event by calling 410-228-2677 or register at the event on June 3. Fishing will begin at 9:00 am and end around 1:00 pm.

The first 100 registered youth to check in at the event will receive a t-shirt and special gift. Each registered youth will also receive a free lunch ticket for a hot dog, drink, and chips. Bait (nightcrawlers) will be provided for anglers, or they may bring their own bait or lures. A limited number of sanitized “loaner” fishing rods will be available, but anglers are encouraged to bring their own if they have one. As always, staff and volunteers are on hand to provide assistance to any of the young anglers who might need help.

Parents should note that this is a non-competitive, catch-and-release event, meant to introduce children to the fun of fishing. Any snakeheads that are caught may be kept, but they must be deceased before they leave the premises. Participants should also note that no pets are allowed at this event. If you have any questions, please email us at fw5rw_BWNWR@fws.gov.

Directions to Hog Range Pond: From Route 50 in Cambridge, turn onto Route 16 West. Travel approximately 7 miles to Church Creek. Turn left onto Route 335. Travel approximately 5 miles. Once you pass Key Wallace Drive on your left, turn right at the entrance to the Harriet Tubman Visitor Center. Park in the secondary parking lot next to the pavilion behind the Tubman Visitor Center. For further information and pre-registration, call 410-228-2677.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 32,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwood and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater or @BlackwaterNWR.

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.