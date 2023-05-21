Food for Good Causes

For the first time in Chestertown Tea Party history, the Chestertown Lions Club will host a food booth there to raise funds for their various community projects. On Sunday, May 28th, from noon to 4 pm, the Lions’ fundraising food booth will be located near the Tea Party events in Wilmer park, overlooking the river in Chestertown.

By enjoying some delicious food as you take in the Sunday Tea Party events, you’ll be giving back to our community and the world. The Lion’s food booth offerings include hot dogs, bratwurst with sauerkraut, French fries, fried chicken sandwiches, funnel cakes, and cold drinks to go along with the Beer Fest theme providing by other vendors.

By purchasing their food, you’ll be supporting many Lions’ vision support projects: leader dogs, eye research, eyeglasses and transport to eye doctors, as well as school vision exams. In addition, you’ll be supporting other Lions Club services such as coordinating and hosting the Chestertown Halloween parade, bestowing high school internships and college scholarships, funding for One School One Book program, Kent Association of Riding Therapy and Homeports senior assistance; road clean ups, youth sports leagues and much more.