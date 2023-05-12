The Greatest Witch Hunt by Bob Moores

In modern parlance, “witch hunt” has come to mean the unjust ostracism of an innocent victim. During his reign as president, Mister Trump used the term more than 330 times in defense of accusations of wrongdoing.

On September 25, 2019 he called his impending (first) impeachment trial “the greatest witch hunt in American history.” On January 31 of this year, in a deposition over financial fraud in New York, he called the investigation “the greatest witch hunt ever.” And two days ago, he said of the guilty verdict on charges of sexual assault and defamation brought by Ms. Carroll, that it was a “disgrace…a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.” Thank goodness we have reached the greatest of the great witch hunts, as I don’t think there can be something greater than the greatest of all time.

Are complaints by our Grievance President justified? Is he an innocent victim of unjust political, feminine, and societal persecution?

As president, did he accomplish what he set out to do? Did he Make American Great Again? Did he unite our people so we could better accomplish great things under common purpose, or did he divide us as we have never been divided before?

What does MAGA mean? Doesn’t it mean Make America White Again? Doesn’t it represent resistance to the browning of America and all those foreign invaders?

Why is Trump the favorite of American Nazis, the KKK, antisemites, and other “Christian” white supremacist groups?

Why do farmers like him? Is it because he gave them subsidies for loss sales of grain crops to China, a problem he himself initiated by putting tariffs on Chinese goods? Should he be thought a hero for solving a problem he created?

Why do gun buyers/owners like him? At bottom, isn’t it because of the fear and mistrust of “the other” he reinforced in our society?

Why do the most-wealthy like him? The answer is too obvious to state.

Why is it that his administration saw the greatest turnover of any in history? What does this say about his judgment of “the best people” and what they thought of him? And if they were the best people, what does that say about a leader who cannot retain them? Ask any competent manager of people and she will tell you.

If witch hunts are the search for hypothetically evil people, I offer that we have actually found a real one.

Bob Moores retired from Black & Decker/DeWalt in 1999 after 36 years. He was the Director of Cordless Product Development at the time. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from Johns Hopkins University