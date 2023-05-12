Historical Society Hosts Fundraiser at Reese’s Corner

The Historical Society of Kent County is hosting a garden party at historic Reese’s Corner on Sunday, May 21, 2 pm to 5 pm, to support its ongoing projects.

Proceeds help pay the costs of Historical Society exhibits, speakers, brochures, programs, and maintaining its archives and library. Almost all of these are provided free to residents and visitors.

The May 21 Garden party includes wine, beer, fresh oysters, seasonal appetizers, a walk in the gardens, and a tour of the early 19th century home.

Cost is $60 per person. The price of each ticket is partially tax-deductible. Guests and friends of Historical Society members are welcome too.

Make your reservation and pay online at www.kentcountyhistory.org or call the Historical Society office at (410) 778-3499 to pay by check. Site address and directions will be provided by email after a reservation is made.

# # #

For further information: Historical Society of Kent County, (410) 778-3499, M-F, 9-5 pm. Site photos available upon request.