Pickering Creek Audubon Center June Public Programs

Monday Paddle on Pickering Creek

Monday, June 5 & June 12, 2023

5:30-7:00 PM

$5 per person

Join us for a leisurely canoe paddle along the shores of Pickering Creek. Soak in the sights and sounds of the creek by canoe with a friend or family member as the early evening light dances on the waters of Pickering Creek. See the Barn Swallows swoop up their last meal of the evening, rays flap in the water, and the Eagles and Osprey soar overhead. Families welcome! Canoes & Lifejackets provided. REGISTER HERE

Perch on the Pier

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

5:30 – 6:30 pm

$5 per person

Join Pickering Creek naturalists for a relaxing midweek fishing break from the back dock. Whether you’re a pro at catching carp or a complete beginner at hooking bass, getting out on a summer evening for some time fishing is always great! And even if the fish aren’t biting we still have Ospreys and Bald Eagles to watch as well! Fishing rods will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Catch and release only! REGISTER HERE

Nature Walk with the Executive Director: Waterfront & Woods

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

9:00 – 10:30 am

$5 per person

Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk at the Center. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s trails and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. This month we’ll stroll the lane to the waterfront and then return through the woods portion of the Farm to Bay trail. We’ll adventure to a different part of the Center each month, so come as often as you like. REGISTER HERE