Tidewater Singers Concerts Presents: “Words to the Wise” – A Remarkable Journey Through the Poetry of Music

Tidewater Singers Concerts is thrilled to announce their latest production, “Words to the Wise,” a captivating celebration of poetry in music spanning centuries from the Renaissance to the 21st century. Under the distinguished leadership of Artistic Director Ellen Wile, this extraordinary musical event promises to enchant audiences with its seamless fusion of lyrical verses and harmonious melodies.

Date: Friday, May 12 Time: 7:00 PM Venue: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Easton

Date: Saturday, May 13 Time: 7:00 PM Venue: St. Paul’s Church, Oxford

As Tidewater Singers Concerts continues its commitment to presenting innovative and thought-provoking performances, “Words to the Wise” stands as a testament to the enduring power of poetry and music to evoke emotions, inspire introspection, and transport listeners to new realms of artistic expression.

This highly anticipated concert will transport the audience through time, showcasing masterpieces from renowned composers whose works have been inspired by the profound verses of poets. From the intricate harmonies of the Renaissance era to the contemporary compositions of the 21st century, the Tidewater Singers will weave a tapestry of captivating melodies and soul-stirring lyrics.

Artistic Director Ellen Wile, renowned for her visionary approach and meticulous attention to detail, has curated a program that transcends genres and embraces the full spectrum of human emotions. Wile’s expertise in interpreting and conveying the intricate nuances of poetry in musical form ensures an unparalleled experience for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Tickets for “Words to the Wise” can be purchased at the door for $12. However, early birds can take advantage of a special discounted rate of $10 if tickets are purchased in advance through the official Tidewater Singers Concerts website at tidewatersingers.org. Seating is limited, and attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early to guarantee their presence at this extraordinary event.

For more information about “Words to the Wise” and to purchase tickets, please visit tidewatersingers.org. Stay up to date with the latest news and announcements by following Tidewater Singers Concerts on social media: Facebook (@TidewaterSingers) and Twitter (@TidewaterSings).

About Tidewater Singers Concerts: Tidewater Singers Concerts is a premier choral ensemble based in Easton, Maryland. Comprising exceptional vocalists and led by the visionary Artistic Director Ellen Wile, the group strives to enrich the community through their compelling musical performances. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to exploring the depths of musical expression, Tidewater Singers Concerts continues to captivate audiences with their awe-inspiring presentations.