Clara Rankin, Esquire, Appointed to UM Chester River Health Foundation Board

Chester River Health Foundation (CRHF) recently appointed Chestertown resident Clara A. Rankin, Esq., to its Board of Directors for a three-year term. Chester River Health Foundation raises funds to enhance excellence in health care at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Rankin, a retired attorney and teacher, has lived part-time in the Chestertown area with her husband and children since 1999. They became full-time residents in 2021.

“I am an advocate for our community, for the people in it and for quality treatment for all. As a retired litigator, parent, court-appointed guardian and disabled person, I have wide-ranging exposure to medical health systems, which will benefit my work with the Foundation,” said Rankin. “I am honored to bring my world-view and small-town pride to the Foundation, and to assist in its most worthy goals and services.”

“Clara has a wealth of knowledge in both law and health care,” said Richard Barker, chair, CRHF. “We are grateful that she is sharing her time and talents for the benefit of community health care.”

In addition to Barker, Rankin joins other members of the CRHF Board: Sandra Bjork, Esq., Vice Chair; Jack Edson, Secretary; Libby Woolever, Assistant Secretary; Sue Edson, Hospital Auxiliary President; JoAnne Hahey, CFO, UM Shore Regional Health and FoundationTreasurer; Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health and FoundationPresident; Carol Hilty Droge; Michael Faust; Kristen Owen; and Sigrid Whaley.

For more information about the Foundation’s efforts, please contact Maryann Ruehrmund, Executive Director, 410-810-5660 or visit the Foundation’s web site at www.umcrhf.org.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of 10 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.