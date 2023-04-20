Harp and Cello Duo Conclude Resonance Season

The National Music Festival’s Resonance 2022-2023 concert series concludes with the renowned duo of Cheryl Losey Feder, harp, and Abraham Feder, cello. The Sunday, April 23 concert, 3 pm, is at St. Paul’s Parish, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Road, Chestertown.

This special recital will include their transcriptions of works by J.S. Bach, Strauss, and the beloved “Arpeggione” Sonata by Schubert as well as original duos and solos for harp and cello.

“We both adore the music of Bach,” said harpist Cheryl Losey Feder. “We are particularly looking forward to sharing our transcription of the Sonata in G minor for Viola de Gamba and Harpsichord. It is fiendishly difficult for both instruments, but the glorious writing is well worth the effort!”

The Artists

Harpist Cheryl Losey Feder was the winner of the Alice Rosner Prize at the Munich International competition and is considered on the leading harpists of her generation. “A dazzling performance with hands harvesting amazing sounds from the strings…” wrote the Sarasota Herald Tribune. She has been guest harpist with some of the world’s premier orchestras including Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago, Minnesota, and Detroit. She was the 2022 Harp Mentor at Chestertown’s National Music Festival.

Cellist Abraham Feder is the Assistant Principal Cello of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. He has been praised for his “intensely personal and sweepingly romantic style.” Prior to joining the Detroit Symphony in 2018, he was a member of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Principal Cello of the Sarasota Orchestra. He is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and Rice University.

What brought this accomplished couple together? Cheryl and Abraham began their orchestral careers on the same day in 2008 when they both assumed principal positions in the Sarasota Orchestra. Abe introduced himself to Cheryl as she was tuning her harp. After years of sharing music and friendship, they married in 2015.

Cheryl and Abe will visit the Kent School on April 24. This season’s Resonance artist school visits are supported by the Kent Cultural Alliance and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $22 for adults and $5 for students with ID and children under 14.

For purchasers of a 2022/2023 National Music Festival Combination Pass, all Resonance concerts are included as well as admission to the many ticketed performances during the 2023 Festival, June 4-17.

Tickets and Passes can be purchased online here: https://nationalmusic.us/events-andtickets/tickets/. They will also be available at the door.

The National Music Festival is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org) and the Kent Cultural Alliance (kentculture.org). NMF is grateful to St. Paul’s for providing the venue for Resonance concerts.