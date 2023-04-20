Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners Announce 8th Annual Plant Sale

Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners are busy getting ready for their 8th Annual Plant Sale slated for Saturday, May 13that the University of Maryland Extension-Queen Anne’s County Office (505 Railroad Ave, Centreville, MD 21617) from 8:30-11:30, rain or shine. In addition to mingling with a group of passionate and knowledgeable gardeners, you can buy plants, introduce the kids to pollinator friendly gardening, or ask those questions about your landscape you’ve been wondering about all spring. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained by the University of Maryland Extension and will help you select the perfect plant for your garden. Maybe you’ve been longing to have some herbs by the kitchen door, or to grow that perfect variety tomato, or try a new kind of squash but don’t know how or where to find the plant. You are welcome to request advice about flowers, fruits, vegetable beds and plants that can beautify your yard and provide friendly habitat for wildlife like songbirds, butterflies, bees, and humming birds at our ‘Ask A Master Gardener Plant Clinic.’For further information please call or email the University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County Master Gardener Coordinator, Rachel J. Rhodes, at 410-758-0166 or rjrhodes@umd.edu or see us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesCountyMasterGardeners

