VIP Foursome Giveaway: May 1st Golfing “fore” Gunston

The Gunston School will be holding its spring fundraiser, Golfing “fore” Gunston IV, on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville, Md. Tournament Sponsor Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is giving away a chance to win a VIP Foursome. Purchase a Hole or Contest sponsorship between now and April 23 and you will be registered to win! The winner will be announced Monday, April 24.

This year’s event welcomes a record five Tournament Sponsors including Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23 ’25), Dani & Rick de los Reyes, P’23, Atlantic Cruising Yachts (Christian & Dawn Bent, P’25), Palmieri & Shannahan, (Gray Shannahan 05) and What’s Up? Media.

New this year is the addition of a pickleball tournament organized by Andy & Micelle Hallmark, P’24. If you’d like to show your support by connecting with other members of the Gunston community, come out and enjoy the day playing tennis followed by your choice of lunch options that are hand selected by the chef and paired with wine and dessert. We have two tennis courts available for your tennis match as well as afternoon pickleball sessions available!

Returning this year are our popular Grilling and Crush Stations, sponsored by Heron Heroes Easton Dermatology Associates, LLC (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’23) and Friends of Gunston. Golfers will be vying to win prizes such as a Bat-Caddy X4 Sport, MNML MV2 Golf Bags, Yeti Cooler Bags, Pro Shop gift cards, and more.

Additionally, beginning Monday, April 24, the Gunston Biddersnest online silent auction will go live, offering the chance to bid on items such as a golf simulator session, a full day Gunston Watershed Experience for a family of 4-6 plus lunch, a weekend in the Big Apple, and more. Auction winners will be announced at the golf awards ceremony on May 1.

Golf registration is $175 per player or $675 per foursome and $165 for alumni golfers and $650 for alumni foursomes. Sponsorships are also available, ranging from $150 up to $3,000 and include the opportunity for businesses to get their name and logo in front of the entire Gunston community of students, parents, alumni, and local community members. Proceeds from the event supports Gunston’s annual giving program, which offers students and faculty opportunities beyond what tuition would typically pay for.

Crew Station sponsors include Heron Heroes “Friends of Gunston” and Easton Dermatology Associates (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’23). Ceremony sponsors include Heron Heroes Gillespie & Son, Inc. (The Gillespie Family, P’07’09’20’22’24) and Molly’s Place Sporting Goods (The Shajwani Family, P’26). Refreshment sponsors include Shore United Bank (The Augustus Family, P’26), Dr. Laurie Lewis and John Lewis, Mirando Chiropractic Center (Kristy & Dominic Mirando, P’25), Callahan’s Gas Inc. (Mark & Dana Callahan, P’22), Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat, The Country School and Kent School. Hole sponsors include R&D Electric, Dane P. Ways, P’18 of Long & Foster, McCrone Hartwell Engineering, Queenstown Bank, The Sanderson Family, P’22’23, Moorhouse Electric, Tony Drew and The Algier Family, P’23’26.

Visit https://www.gunston.org/ giving/golfing-fore-gunston- 2023 to register for the outing or a sponsorship (or both!), or call Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1200 or email lscull@gunston.org.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.